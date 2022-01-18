A man wanted on an aggravated robbery charge in Dallas was shot when he attempted to hijack a vehicle following a multi-city high-speed chase that ended in Killeen on Tuesday morning, police said.
“On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, just shortly after 10:00 a.m, officers attempted to make contact with suspect that had been involved in several violent crimes in the city,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Tuesday afternoon. “That is when the suspect fled in a vehicle and a pursuit ensued. He led officers eastbound on Veteran’s Memorial Blvd towards Harker Heights, Nolanville and onto I-14.”
Miramontez said the 31-year-old suspect was originally driving toward Belton and Loop 121 before he started driving westbound on Interstate 14. Police had not released the name of the suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.
“As the suspect approached Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive, he wrecked out, disabling his vehicle,” she said. “He then fled from his vehicle and attempted to hijack a vehicle driving by. When the driver of that vehicle noticed the armed suspect, he took out his firearm and discharged it at the suspect, protecting himself.”
Police confirmed the suspect was “struck multiple times” before being taken to Seton Medical Center and subsequently airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. The man’s condition was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers from multiple police departments were seen at the scene of the shooting investigating and guiding morning motorists away from the underpass Tuesday morning. Online, some motorists described the traumatic, bloody scene.
“He kept waving his gun at the guy and the guy in the truck started shooting him,” according to one person on the Herald’s Facebook page about the incident. More than a hundred people commented on the Herald's post.
“We would like to thank our law enforcement partners, Harker Heights Police Department, Nolanville Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, KISD Police Department, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Constable’s Office for their assistance with this incident,” Miramontez said.
The incident is not believed to be related to a fatal drive-by shooting at another nearby busy intersection Monday in Harker Heights. In that case, Ty Andre Gentle, 19, of Copperas Cove, was fatally shot while driving through the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail, near the Interstate 14 overpass. Gentle died of multiple gunshot wounds, Harker Heights police said. A silver or gray sedan is suspected of being involved in the Harker Heights shooting, according to police.
