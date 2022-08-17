Shooting Suspect
Courtesy Photo

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a male suspected of firing a gun into the roadway at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 7.

No injuries were reported, though the department’s news release does state that several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

