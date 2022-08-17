Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a male suspected of firing a gun into the roadway at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 7.
No injuries were reported, though the department’s news release does state that several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.
Surveillance footage shows that the suspect is a Black male, last seen wearing a dark shirt, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
If anyone has any information or may have seen anything when this incident occurred, they should call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. According to KPD, all information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, tipster’s may be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
