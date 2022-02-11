A Killeen woman was arrested after she allegedly harassed customers and chucked a razor blade across a laundromat Wednesday, court documents show.
Elizabeth Kolitsch, 31, of Killeen, allegedly was in a local convenience store when police were called, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald Friday.
Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the Killeen store for a “criminal trespass call,” the affidavit states.
A specific location or time of call was not stated on the affidavit.
“The owner of the convenience store stated a woman had come into the store and harassed customers and would not leave, though she was asked to do so,” according to the affidavit.
By the time an officer arrived on the scene, according to police, Kolitsch had walked next door to a laundromat that was owned by the same owner of the convenience store.
“An officer began to approach the woman, and the officer observed the woman throwing a razor blade across the business,” according to the affidavit.
When asked for her name and date of birth to allegedly give the woman a criminal trespass warning, police said Kolitsch refused.
“Officers searched Kolitsch’s belongings,” police said. “Inside the purse that Kolitsch had been holding, officers located a glass jar that contained a white crystalline substance, along with a pipe commonly used to ingest narcotics.”
Police said the substance was “presumptively positive” for methamphetamine when tested using a “reliable field-test kit.”
Kolitsch was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday charged with possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Kolitsch Thursday and set her bond at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.