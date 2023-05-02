Traffic death

Killeen police are looking for the car and person shown in this photo in relation to a local traffic death.

 Courtesy Photo | KPD

A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by two vehicles on the Interstate 14 access road in Killeen, police said.

The woman, Rasha Kendrick, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 12:53 a.m. Monday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.

