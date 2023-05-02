A 48-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by two vehicles on the Interstate 14 access road in Killeen, police said.
The woman, Rasha Kendrick, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 12:53 a.m. Monday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
“On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4600 Block of E. Central Texas Expressway in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a female lying in the roadway. Paramedics arrived on scene and immediately began life saving procedures. The victim was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights Hospital in critical condition,” according to the news release.
Police said Kendrick entered the outside lane of the roadway when an Infinity sedan struck her.
“A second vehicle, also traveling eastbound, subsequently struck the victim. The sedan that struck the victim immediately returned to the scene. The second vehicle left the scene without providing required information or rendering aid,” the release said. “Video surveillance was obtained, and it shows the second vehicle to be a red or orange color Dodge Journey. The vehicle may have front end or lower front bumper damage along with possible mechanical damage to the underside of the vehicle.”
KPD released images of the vehicle with a person next to it.
“Traffic Investigators are asking anyone who can identify this suspect or has information about this fatality, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash,” according to the release.
This investigation is ongoing, police said.
