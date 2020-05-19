The Killeen City Council renewed its youth curfew ordinance that prohibits minors from being out during certain nighttime hours.
The curfew prohibits minors from being out between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, from 12:01 to 6 a.m. on any Friday or Saturday. From June 1 to Aug. 15 of every year, the curfew is from 12:01 to 6 a.m. every day. Violation of the youth curfew is considered a Class C misdemeanor, as currently stated in Section 16-113(a) of the Killeen City Ordinance. Punishment for the violation is a fine no less than $50 and no more than $500.
According to a report provided by the Killeen Police Department, the current version of the youth curfew ordinance was originally adopted in 1996 and re-adopted every three years since.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said his department has gathered statistics that show while juveniles continue to commit offenses during the curfew hours, “the number of juvenile arrests during the curfew has remained fairly constant in each of the preceding three years.”
“The continuation of the current youth ordinance prevent youth becoming crime victims or suspects,” Kimble told Herald on Tuesday.
In 2017, there were 46 curfew violations out of 362 total juvenile citations. In 2018 there were 80 curfew violations out of 296 and in 2019 there were 101 curfew violations out of 284.
The council approved to renew the ordinance on May 12 with a unanimous vote at a public hearing. No remarks were made on the ordinance by any council member or members of the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.