Harker Heights police are looking for two women in relation to a theft incident that occurred at Target in Harker Heights.
Heights police this week on social media posted photos of the two women, who were both wearing pink blouses in the images.
One woman has a medium build with red short hair pulled back, and was wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.
The second woman had a thin build with brown hair in a high bun. She was carrying a black bag, and was wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt and dark colored pants.
The theft happened Jan. 22. Police did not say what was stolen.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the theft to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
