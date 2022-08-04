Three Central Texas siblings are still missing following an July 20 Amber Alert, Lampasas District Attorney John Greenwood said Thursday.
The children’s mother, Kristine Whitehead, is in county jail on kidnapping and interference with child custody charges.
The magistrate who charged Whitehead when she turned herself in to officials on July 24 set two bond conditions, Greenwood said in a phone call Thursday.
The attorney said the bond conditions are that Whitehead disclose the location of her children and that she be named in a protective order that prevents her from having any contact with her children.
“She (Whitehead) is still in custody,” Greenwood said, “The children are still missing.”
According to the alert, Whitehead’s children Christopher Robertson II, 6; Christine Robertson, 4, and Kristen Robertson, 3, from Kempner were last seen with her on June 3.
