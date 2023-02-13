The Lampasas High School girls basketball coach was arrested on two misdemeanor charges last week after a police investigation into improper “communications,” according to court records and media reports.
Mark Allen Myers, 61, of Cedar Park was booked into the Burnet County Jail on Feb. 9, and released the same day after posting bonds totaling $4,000, according to jail records. He is facing two charges of official oppression, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.