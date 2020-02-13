A Lampasas man has been arrested for suspected livestock theft and was booked in the Lampasas County Jail with a $40,000 bond, according to a news release from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
William D. “Bill” Watson, 63, has been charged with stealing 88 head of cattle from two victims valued at more than $65,000.
Watson was arrested in a joint effort between Marvin Willis, the special ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and David Thorp, a detective with the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department.
Earlier this month, Wills was contacted by a landowner who said she had reason to believe Watson, who lived on her ranch and helped with her cattle operation, was selling her livestock without her knowledge and keeping the proceeds, according to the release. Through Wills’ investigation, he determined Watson had sold 47 head of cattle that belonged to his employer, along with 26 head of cattle Watson had allowed another Lampasas County producer to run on the ranch without the owner’s consent, according to the release.
