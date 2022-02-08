Lampasas police said among items stolen from several businesses Tuesday morning were “two large knives in sheaths to be worn on a belt, an AR-15 rifle and cash.”
Police said in a news release Tuesday that four businesses reported being burglarized. The businesses making a report to the police were Mo Jo’s Coffee, 1008 S. Key Ave.; the Donut Palace, 102 W. Ninth St.; Lucy Suz Flowers and Consignments, 108 S. Walnut St.; and Memo’s Mexican Restaurant, 407 S. Central Texas Expressway.
Police said the burglaries took place in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday. The suspected burglars appeared to be young, white males, possibly teenagers, or younger. They wore all black clothing with one wearing a black beanie and the other wearing a gray T-shirt pulled over his head.
Police believe the suspected burglars could have used bicycles as a mode of transportation between the businesses, the release said.
Anyone with information should contact the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 866-756-8477 or the Lampasas Police Department at 512-556-3644.
Information could be rewarded up to $2,000.
