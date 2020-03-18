A 45-year-old woman was shot in the face Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release issued by the Lampasas Police Department.
According to the release, officers responded to a shots fired call at an RV park located at 1907 South U.S. Highway 281. When they arrived they found a woman inside a trailer with a gunshot wound to her face. Police also found a man named as the suspect, John Carl Phillips, 43, in the same trailer.
The woman was taken by ambulance to the Lampasas airport, where she was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. According to the police department, the woman was still being treated at the hospital this morning.
Phillips was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with family violence.
