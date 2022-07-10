A large police force consisting of Killeen Police Department officers and Fort Hood Military Police blocked the entrance to the Fort Hood Pershing Park neighborhood - which borders Killeen off of Fort Hood Street - shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday as officers worked to resolve an ongoing situation.
Early social media reports from neighborhood residents posted conflicting accounts of a potential active shooter in the area; however, Fort Hood law enforcement denied those reports.
"No Active Shooter reported on post," the Fort Hood DES Law Enforcement Division Facebook page said. "All social media reports of active shooter or shots fired on post are false. DES responded to a report of two suspicious males, one has been detained at this time and MP's are continuing to search for the other."
Nearly one dozen officers were using the gate entrance to Pershing Park as a staging area and to prevent residents from entering the area, with more police vehicles observed further inside the neighborhood.
This story is developing and more information will be released as it is made available.
