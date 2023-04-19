The last of three co-defendants was sentenced to prison time for her role in the murder of an ex-soldier in Killeen almost three years ago.
Breez Breann Collier pleaded guilty to three felony charges and then was sentenced to concurrent terms in prison on Tuesday in the 478th Judicial District Court in Belton. Collier, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett, who was shot and killed during an armed robbery on June 14, 2020.
Collier will get credit for time served in the Bell County Jail.
Two co-defendants, a brother and sister, previously were sentenced in the case.
Jessica Helen Hampton, 20, was sentenced in December last year to 36 years in prison after pleading guilty. Jordan Hampton, 17, pleaded guilty on Sept. 2, 2022, to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was 15 years old when he shot and killed Ali-Barnett with a single bullet to the chest.
Also on Tuesday, Collier pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child because she admitted to having a sexual relationship with Jordan Hampton, who was a 14-year-old runaway in 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
She was sentenced to 10 years in prison on that charge, court records show. Collier was sentenced to 15 months in prison on a second-degree felony narcotics possession charge from 2019.
Police said that on June 14, 2020, Jessica Hampton, Jordan Hampton and Collier conspired to rob Ali-Barnett, whose phone records indicate that he thought he was about to meet a prostitute named “Tiny” and trade cocaine for sex, according to testimony during Jordan Hampton’s trial last year. His trial ended with a hung jury, and he later pleaded guilty.
Collier, whose street name is “Tiny,” testified during Jordan Hampton’s trial that she was feet away from the shooting but that it was too dark to see who was behind the muzzle flash.
On June 14, 2020, Killeen police responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. There, they located Ali-Barnett suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived,” according to an arrest affidavit.
