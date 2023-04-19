Breez Collier

Breez Collier

 Bell County Jail

The last of three co-defendants was sentenced to prison time for her role in the murder of an ex-soldier in Killeen almost three years ago.

Breez Breann Collier pleaded guilty to three felony charges and then was sentenced to concurrent terms in prison on Tuesday in the 478th Judicial District Court in Belton. Collier, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett, who was shot and killed during an armed robbery on June 14, 2020.

