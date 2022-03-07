Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated reported at 12:13 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of North Eighth Street and East Dean Avenue.
Warrant arrest for other agency reported at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Rancier Avenue and W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary reported at 2:48 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Trotwood Trail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 11:23 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 12:46 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 2:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Shoplifting reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault reported at 7:23 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Wolf Street.
Failure to stop reported at 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Illinois Avenue and W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 9:12 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Hold Street.
Assault by contact reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Joyner Circle.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports Mondays.
Copperas Cove
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 2:43 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South FM 116.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6:55 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 7:55 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Found property reported at 9:03 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Veterans Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 12:05 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft reported at 10:40 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block in the Castroville Trail.
Assailant arrested on charge of failing to register as a sex offender at 11:48 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact reported at 11:29 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
Assailant arrested on charge of public intoxication at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Manufacture of a controlled substance reported at 2:03 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident reported at 2:29 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft reported at 3:17 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Welfare concern reported at 4:41 p.m. Friday in the 1200 Urbantke Court.
Assault causing bodily injury reported 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Blanket Drive.
Assailant arrested on charge of family violence at 6:17 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
Theft reported at 8:17 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 8:55 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault on public servant reported at 9:18 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 12:12 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
Threat to publish intimate material reported at 7:09 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
Accident reported at 11:04 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern reported at 1:48 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 4:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South FM 116.
Assailant arrested on charge of multiple warrants at 6:47 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Assailant was arrested on charge of possession of a controlled substance at 6:48 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Assailant was arrested on charge of striking an attended vehicle at 6:53 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Harassment reported at 9:16 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Minor in possession of alcohol reported at 10:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern reported at 11:43 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of continuous violence towards family at 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Casa Drive.
Assailant arrested on charge of unlawful carry of weapon and marijuana possession at 6:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
Sexual assault reported at 10:19 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 11:04 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft reported at 11:04 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Avenue D.
Accident reported at 2:37 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Avenue D.
Theft reported at 5:59 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Welfare concern reported at 7:56 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bridle Drive.
Violation of a protection order reported at 3:03 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Assailant arrested on charge of multiple warrants at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern reported at 10:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1110 block of South 11th Street.
Lampasas
Reckless driver reported at 12:27 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault reported at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway
Suspicious activity reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Ridge Street.
Reckless driver reported at 11:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Traffic hazard reported at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West North Avenue.
Shots fired reported at 4:32 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
Suspicious person reported at 6:22 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Reckless driver reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
