Lawsuit documents filed by the mother of a Killeen man who was shot and killed during a no-knock raid last year present new information about how the chaotic incident unfolded.
James Scott Reed, 40, was killed on Feb. 27, 2019, during a no-knock SWAT raid at Reed’s house at 215 W. Hallmark Ave.
The federal civil rights lawsuit, which was filed with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, on Wednesday, alleges that three officers fired shots into the house and that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun.
The lawsuit alleges excessive force and conspiracy.
“These violations were committed because of the policies and/or customs of the City of Killeen,” according to the complaint filed by Reed’s mother, Dianne Reed Bright. “The municipality has inadequate and unconstitutional policies and/or customs related to the use of force and has a history of using controversial and dangerous no-knock warrants ... KPD has not accounted for the trauma among civilians, including bystanders and neighbors, and police officers while enduring what can accurately be described as a war zone with glass, bullets and shrapnel flying.”
The family is demanding a jury trial in the case and is seeking compensation for damages, according to the complaint. A dollar amount for the damages was not specified in the lawsuit.
The suit names the City of Killeen, and KPD officers Anthony Custance, Richard Hatfield Jr., Fred Baskett and Christian Suess.
Custance, who had resigned from KPD, was indicted and later pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence in connection to the case. He was sentenced last year to six years of deferred adjudication probation. Police have said that his shots did not hit Reed.
A second officer was not indicted or named by a grand jury last year.
The complaint says that Custance, Hatfield and Baskett fired shots during the raid “without warning and any attempt to de-escalate.”
Custance initially denied firing shots but Hatfield and Baskett allegedly admitted to firing their weapons while Suess initially “had stated he was unsure if he shot or not.” In a later interview, he said he had not fired any shots because “he was unable to see the subject and did not want to shoot wildly into the residence,” according to the complaint.
Reed family attorney Daryl Washington, who prepared and helped file the lawsuit, received an unredacted version of the Texas Rangers investigation report of the shooting, and hired a private investigator to look at the case.
According to the complaint, Hatfield, Baskett and Suess are still with the department.
Neither KPD nor the city has decided to comment on the lawsuit, but Chief Charles Kimble defended the practice of no-knock warrants in a previous interview with the Herald. He said that no-knock tactics are rarely used by the department and that KPD policies are “industry-standard.” Kimble said that when considering the vast number of warrants issued across the board, no-knock approval is not requested often.
“A lot of forethought and planning goes into that. It’s not taken lightly,” he said last year.
The number of KPD no-knock warrants have varied in recent years: Three in 2018; 33 in 2017; and 18 in 2016.
The family’s attorney said that he took his time and completed an investigation before filing the suit.
“There’s just no question that there was no lawful reason for them to have to kill James Scott Reed,” Washington told the Herald on Wednesday. “There are so many missing pieces and inconsistencies that we found with the case during our investigation.”
Allegations in Reed family’s complaint
The complaint alleges that KPD’s policies are unconstitutional, “unnecessarily (causing) Reed to die at the hands of police officers who engaged in the excessive and deadly use of force after invading his home using the vicious tactic of a no-knock, no-announce raid. The officers then conspired to cover up their excessive and deadly acts.”
Four causes of action are outlined in the following accusations:
- Unconstitutional use of excessive force by Custance, Hatfield and Baskett because they allegedly used excessive force when they fired upon and killed Reed. The complaint alleges that Custance, Hatfield and Baskett fired into the window “and then colluded to develop a false justification saying he shot at them first.”
- The City of Killeen’s failure to train and adequately supervise or discipline because the family alleges that the city council and Chief Kimble “have an inadequate policy of training officers.”
- Conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights by Custance, Hatfield, Baskett and Suess because of their alleged misconduct.
- Conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights by all defendants because “after the Reed murder, the defendants reached an agreement amongst themselves to cover up their misconduct…”
Feb. 27, 2019
Approximately 18 Killeen police officers descended on Reed’s house in the early morning hours, around 6 a.m., to execute a no-knock narcotics warrant, according to the complaint.
“The affidavit asserted that a no-knock raid was necessary primarily because a Taser allegedly had to be used against Reed during an arrest (that) occurred a decade ago,” the complaint states.
Hatfield and Suess were assigned to cover the window team while Baskett held a shield as a barrier for that same team. “Custance .. was assigned as the entry team rear guard.”
The complaint outlines a chaotic scenario, which began with a charge set off at the front door while another officer used a window breaking tool to breach Reed’s bedroom window and then threw a flash-bang device into the room.
After that point, the four officers named in the suit give different accounts of what happened next. Hatfield, Baskett and Suess claimed to have seen Reed’s arm or hand out of the window, while Custance said he heard shots and saw muzzle flash, according to the lawsuit.
Another officer, who is not named in the lawsuit, stated that he “’did not observe .. Reed fire or which officers returned fire’ despite the fact that he was near Hatfield and ... Custance,” the complaint alleges.
Reed was killed by one bullet that entered under his armpit and into his vital organs. Police said that a silver .380-caliber handgun was found near his body but had a full magazine and was jammed, according to the lawsuit.
Washington told the Herald on Wednesday that a gunshot residue test was not conducted on Reed’s body.
Reed’s girlfriend, Eva Marie Brocks, who was described by police as “hysterical” after the raid, initially told officers that she did not see whether Reed shot at the police but then she later said he had not fired any shots and would not have had time to fire.
“Brocks stated that Reed had recently obtained a small gray gun and shotgun after his apartment had been shot up just weeks before the raid,” according to the complaint. “Brocks stated that she only realized that the police were outside after they stopped shooting. It was only then when she heard someone yell ‘police.’”
Three of the four officers reported to Texas Rangers investigators that they had seen Reed pointing a black handgun out of a window and fired three or four shots. DPS investigators located 22 fired cartridges, including nine, 9mm pistol rounds and 13, 5.56 caliber rifle rounds, which are weapons used by KPD SWAT officers.
No .380 caliber rounds were recovered, according to the complaint.
“There is no evidence that the handgun was fired,” the complaint says. “Officers Custance, Hatfield and Baskett were not facing or reacting to an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to them or any other person at the time they fired ... shots at Reed.”
Brocks, 45, has been in the Bell County Jail since Aug. 17, 2019, and has been sentenced on two felony narcotics charges. She was sentenced in the 27th Judicial District Court on March 17 to five years in prison on two felony possession charges, to be served concurrently.
She was charged with possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, stemming from the Feb. 27 no-knock raid.
On Aug. 15, 2019, she was arrested again and charged with a first-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
