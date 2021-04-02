A federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Killeen and at least one of four police officers overcame a hurdle this week after a judge denied crucial portions of motions that had been filed by two defendants in the case.
James “Scottie” Reed, 40, was killed by a single bullet on Feb. 27, 2019, during a no-knock SWAT raid at his house at 215 W. Hallmark Ave. in north Killeen. On May 27, 2020, Reed’s mother filed her lawsuit with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, in Waco. Dianne Reed-Bright alleges that three officers fired shots into the house and that her son was armed but did not fire his handgun.
Her lawsuit names the City of Killeen, Anthony Custance, Richard A. Hatfield Jr., Fred L. Baskett and Christian Suess — who were police officers during the raid — as defendants.
On Wednesday, more than six months after the motions were filed, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright filed his response to the motions filed by the City of Killeen and Custance. As of press time, no judge’s orders have been filed regarding the motions to dismiss filed by Hatfield, Baskett and Suess.
Last year, all five defendants filed motions to dismiss the Reed family’s lawsuit, based in large part on the legal doctrine of qualified immunity.
The family has requested a jury trial in the case.
Case moves forward
Primarily, the significance of the 27 pages of judge’s orders this week is that the family’s lawsuit against the City of Killeen and Custance will proceed, officials said.
“The most important thing is that the case is moving forward, because they obviously didn’t want the case to move forward,” said Dallas civil rights attorney Daryl Washington, who is representing Reed-Bright in her lawsuit. “We’re doing everything we can to get this case before a jury.”
During the process known as “discovery,” Washington will be entitled to see evidence in the case that previously did not have to be disclosed.
After Albright rules on the remaining three motions to dismiss, Washington said the court will enter a “scheduling order.”
“That will allow the parties to begin the discovery process, and the case will really get started,” he said. “We’ll be able to go after everything involved in this case, which is great. We now get to see everything that happened.”
Secondly, Albright’s written opinion shows that the judge was unconvinced of the defense’s argument about “qualified immunity,” a concept that has spelled the end for many past lawsuits against KPD.
In his ruling, the judge states that the available evidence shows that Reed was the victim of excessive force.
“The facts in this case are egregious,” Washington said. “One of the most significant things is that there was just no evidence that James Reed ever fired a shot, as these officers stated. There was just no reason for them to have shot in that house the way they did.”
A Texas Rangers investigation determined that the three officers fired more than 20 shots into the house. One of those bullets, fired by an unknown officer, struck Reed under his right armpit. A .380-caliber pistol was found near Reed’s body but the Ranger investigator determined it was jammed and had not been fired.
Washington said the case is about citizens’ rights to self-protection, especially within their own home.
“These no-knock raids are inherently dangerous and they should be eliminated,” he said.
What does the orders say?
Within 27 pages in two orders, Albright delineates the legal arguments made by both sides. Of the four arguments for dismissal made by ex-KPD officer Custance in his July 7, 2020, motion, the judge granted all but one.
Custance claimed the lawsuit should be dismissed because he was acting in his “official capacity” as a City of Killeen employee; that his use of force was not excessive; and that his actions did not constitute a conspiracy with the other defendants either before or after the raid, court documents show.
Albright granted the dismissal of the part of the lawsuit in which Custance was sued in his “official capacity” and the conspiracy claims; but, citing the “uncertainty of the factual record,” Albright ruled that Custance could be sued for excessive force, a violation of Reed’s Fourth Amendment rights.
The Reed family’s “facts allege that Reed did not raise his arm to shoot or shoot with a gun during the police raid,” Albright wrote. “Plaintiff (Reed-Bright) supports this with a witness statement, the officers’ stories inconsistencies and the lack of conclusive forensic proof that Reed fired his gun. These facts…sufficiently allege that Reed did not pose a threat to the officer who shot and killed Reed and therefore the officer’s use of force was excessive to the need and objectively unreasonable.”
Albright further wrote, “Plaintiff (Reed-Bright) has asserted facts which, if true, are specific enough that they would overcome the defense of qualified immunity. However, the Court is unable to rule on the immunity defense without further clarification of the facts.”
‘Shoot first, ask questions later?’
The Reed lawsuit claims that KPD, part of the City of Killeen, had a “de facto ‘shoot first and ask questions later’ custom,” Albright wrote in his order regarding the City of Killeen’s motion to dismiss that had been filed on July 24, 2020. “The City of Killeen asserts that (Reed-Bright’s) claim for liability based on a de facto custom or practice must be dismissed because (Reed-Bright) failed to allege ‘a pattern of prior, similar incidents…’”
The judge granted the dismissal of the lawsuit on those grounds, but the lawsuit against the city will continue because Albright wrote that more information is needed regarding KPD’s policies, training and procedures regarding the execution of no-knock warrants and the use of excessive force.
