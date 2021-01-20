The lawyer for the family of Patrick Warren Sr., a man shot and killed by a Killeen Police Department officer, has said that he and the family are continuing on course to file criminal charges against the officer and a civil rights suit against the city of Killeen.
Lee Merritt said in an online press conference that Officer Reynaldo Contreras needs to be arrested and fired and he added that the response from KPD Police Chief Charles Kimble “seemed to conclude this was not only one of his best officers for a mental health response, but that he had proper training.”
Merritt said KPD’s response to the mental health situation is part of a nationwide failure to cases like this.
“The killing of Mr. Warren was a senseless tragedy. Our nation has an unacceptable response to mental health,” Merritt said. “Lack of a mental health response led to the death of a man going through a mental health crisis.”
Warren was shot outside of his home on Jan. 10 around 5:45 p.m. Contreras showed up to the residence in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue in reference to a psychiatric call. He was initially invited in, but soon left followed by a visibly upset Warren, who was waving his arms and approaching the officer in the front yard.
Contreras fired his Taser, which KPD said was “ineffective,” and then after Warren continued to move toward Contreras, he opened fire on Warren as his family watched in horror.
Kimble said in a news conference on Tuesday that multiple other adults were in the home when Contreras arrived, and if they could have come out and talked with the officer it may have improved the situation.
Merritt responded to those comments from Kimble.
“I’m most concerned about KPD policies and I’m not sure interference by bystanders was the right response. They were unequipped to deal with it,” Merritt said. “There was a competent way to handle the situation and Contreras failed to operate as a competent police officer, and used deadly force. The department has shown who they are, and that they are OK with what happened.”
Merritt said that Kimble either needs to make significant changes to how the department handles mental health calls since they happen so often, or he needs to go.
The day before the officer involved shooting, a mental health professional went to the home of Warren, and Warren was taken to AdventHealth-Central Texas hospital. He returned home that night to the surprise of his family, according to Merritt.
Merritt added that he and his office are still looking to obtain medical records from that visit.
“I wish he would have stayed overnight,” Merritt said.
He ended the news conference by saying a funeral for Warren is planned for Jan. 30, and his office is waiting on an independent autopsy and the completion of the Texas Rangers investigation.
