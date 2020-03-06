After a contested sentencing hearing on this week, a Bell County judge sentenced a Leander man to prison time for raping an autistic woman in 2018 in Killeen.
Tyrin James Brown, 23, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.
“The court sentenced Brown to only 12 years in prison,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Thursday. “We believed that the facts and circumstances of this aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person deserved a sentence of life and presented that argument to the court. The victim was present with her mother for the sentencing hearing.”
The case was set to be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Killeen police were dispatched on Oct. 1, 2018, to a fast-food restaurant in the 4600 block of Fort Hood Street in reference to an aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person that had just occurred there, according to the arrest affidavit.
There, police met with the victim, who was an employee at the restaurant, and her mother. The mother advised police that her daughter was autistic. The mother later supplied police with a neurologist’s report “that indicated that the victim has a ... mental impairment that substantially limits a major life activity,” police said.
The woman was able to tell police that a man, later identified as Brown, had sexually assaulted her in the men’s room of the restaurant. Afterward, the victim went to the store manager’s office and said that she had just been raped and started crying. The manager called police and the victim’s mother.
The woman told a forensic interviewer that Brown started saying “nasty things” to her but that a customer had interrupted the exchange and the victim walked away from Brown.
“The victim later went to clean the men’s room, knocked on the door, and announced her presence,” according to the affidavit. “No one answered and the victim went in and began to clean the mirrors. The suspect exited the stall and came up from behind her and grabbed her by the waist.”
Brown then sexually assaulted her despite her telling him multiple times to stop because she was in pain. The assault stopped when Brown’s phone rang and she was able to get out of the stall. “The suspect told her that she had ‘better not tell or I will do it again’,” according to the affidavit.
The suspect was identified as Brown after he found her on Facebook and sent her a message and photo.
“She recognized his face because she keeps seeing his face in her nightmares,” police said.
Brown was arrested and booked into jail on Oct. 27, 2018.
A search of the Texas Department of Public Safety database of criminal convictions in Texas returned no results for Brown.
