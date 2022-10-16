Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: October 16, 2022 @ 5:10 pm
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:31 a.m. Saturday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on weekends.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 12:17 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
Evading arrest was reported at 1:56 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Campbell Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:08 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
A disturbance was reported at 8:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 12:06 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of North Key Avenue and East Avenue J.
Harassment was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Harassment was reported at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 9:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S. Key Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Naruna Road.
A disturbance was reported at 11:06 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A missing person was reported at 11:17 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
