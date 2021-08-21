Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 12:39 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of 28th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:39 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Willow Springs Road.
Possession of a controlled substance under one gram was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:31 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Unlawful carrying of a firearm was reported at 3:37 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avnue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Skylark Court.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 10100 block of 12th Street.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove police department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights police department does not release a blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
An warrant arrest was made at 12:02 a.m. Friday on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and family violence in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:08 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Child endangerment was reported at 6:51 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 7:43 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
Fraud was reported at 10:13 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday on Sue Ann Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:04 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
A noise disturbance was reported at 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:52 p.m. Friday on Castleberry Street.
An arrest was made at 7:41 p.m. Friday on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana while driving intoxicated with a child passenger in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at at 11:27 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
