Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Deadly conduct was reported at 1:53 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:07 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 11:42 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Carmen Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lake Road and Willow Bend Drive.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:23 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 2nd Street.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove police department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights police department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:44 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of College Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:51 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:07 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:56 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 400 block East 7th Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:44 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 9:09 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:23 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
