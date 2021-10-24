Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North 12th Street.
A warrant arrest was carried out at 9:02 a.m. Saturday in the in the 600 block of North West Avenue I.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:07 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Jasper Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:34 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Branch Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:31 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Alta Mira Drive and Condor Street.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Remington Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Ave.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 3:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East 3rd Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:59 a.m. Saturday on Bellaire Avenue.
Theft was reported at 12:23 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:57 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:42 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Northington Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.