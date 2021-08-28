Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:34 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Second Street and West Green Avenue.
Vehicular theft was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Kirk Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:05 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 18th Street and Diamond Circle.
Criminal tresspass was reported at 11:10 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Patton Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Water Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Shoemaker Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:26 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove police department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights police department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:31 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:06 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:08 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East 3rd Street.
A theft was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Compiled by
Jack Dowling
