Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Killeen’s crime statistics were unavailable Friday.
COPPERAS COVE
Fraud was reported at 8:54 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Karen Street.
Injury to a child was reported at 2:32 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Terry Drive.
A fraud-related arrest was made at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 8:27 p.m. Friday on suspicion of assault in the 600 block of Mary Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:24 p.m. in the 700 block of Barber Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft of a firearm was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1600 block of Inca Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:47 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Frontier Trail.
Lampasas
A noise disturbance was reported at noon Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:27 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:29 a.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of South U.S. Highway.
A theft was reported at 12:12 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 12:39 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of College Street.
A theft was reported at 1:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of College Street.
A theft was reported at 3:57 p.m. Thursday on Park Lane.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by Jack Dowling.
