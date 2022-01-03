Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Use of a fraudulent license plate was reported at midnight Sunday at the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary was reported at 4:51 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of 2nd Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest was made on suspicion of assault at 1:23 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Barber Drive.
An arrest was made on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 3:02 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Allen Street.
An arrest was made on suspicion of driving while intoxicated at 6:59 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:44 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of South FM 116.
An arrest was made at 9:25 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest was made on suspicion of assault at 11:17 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
An arrest was made on suspicion of assault at 11:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Briscoe Court.
Continuous sexual assault of a child was reported at 10:56 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made on suspicion of driving without a license at 1:12 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:32 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Theft was reported at 3:23 p.m. Saturday.
Assault of a pregnant woman and criminal mischief was reported at 4:55 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Easy Street.
An arrest was made on suspicion of assault at 7:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest was made on suspicion of continuous assault at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest was made on suspicion of assault at 2:16 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made on suspicion of failing to control speed at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
Assault by threat was reported at 9:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Mike Drive.
Arson was reported at 10:37 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
Assault was reported at 9:55 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A stolen vehicle was recovered at 2:54 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 6:57 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary was reported at 7:42 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
An arrest was made on suspicion of assault at 12:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:14 a.m. Sunday on North US Highway 183.
Theft was reported at 3:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Taylor Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Western Avenue.
