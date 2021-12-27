Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault by threat was reported at 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Culp Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Zinnia Drive.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Eighth Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was carried out at 9:32 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 20 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 10 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1262 East Business Highway 190.
Possession of Marijuana was reported at 9:54 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assault of a peace officer was reported at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was carried out on suspicion of electronic harassment at 11:03 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 1:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South FM 116.
A DUI-related arrest was carried out at 6:19 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights police department has not released a blotter for the Christmas weekend.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 12:19 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:39 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:04 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious activity was reported at 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported Sunday at 10:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:26 p.m. Sunday on Caprice Lane.
