Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at midnight Friday in the 500 W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 2:26 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault was reported at 9:51 a.m. Friday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:09 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Alta Mira Road and Trimmier Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Rainforest Lane.
Fraud was reported at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schleuter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Assault by threat was reported at 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Alan Kent Drive and Gus Drive.
Aggravated robbery was reported at 8:01 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:39 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sand Dollar Drive and Windfield Drive.
Lampasas
Evading arrest was reported at 2:22 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:35 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of North US Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:07 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Theft was reported at 1:43 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 2:04 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:17 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Theft was reported at 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department has not released a blotter for Thursday or Friday.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department has not released a blotter for Friday.
