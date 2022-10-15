Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:11 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:32 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Barbara Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:32 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Barbara Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:13 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:05 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Stringer Avenue and West Avenue K.
Assault was reported at 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:49 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Janis Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:21 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Ida Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A protective order violation was reported at 9:34 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
Burglary of motor vehicle reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday on Hillcrest Drive.
Suspicious activity reported was at 1:32 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Assault by threat was reported at 3:26 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West First Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 3:46 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 5:39 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Shots fired was reported at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.