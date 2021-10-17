Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Murder was reported at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 2nd Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Adams Street.
A DWI was issued at 8:43 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary was reported at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Whales Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:16 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 6:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Old Convent Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:37 p.m. Saturday on South US Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 7:41 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West North Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 8:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by
Jack Dowling
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.