Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 12:39 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Jason Court.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
A warrant arrest was carried out at 1:16 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Stewart Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:09 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of 22nd Street.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 5:58 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 2nd Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:07 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Theft was reported at 7:06 p.m. Friday on Bellaire Avenue.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Park Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:17 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:28 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue A.
Compiled by Jack Dowling
