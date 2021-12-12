Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Wells Circle.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:18 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Hackberry Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:02 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:01 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Western Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:46 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Western Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 9th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:53 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.