Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 3800 block of East Edgefield Street.
Fraud was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2400 block of Athens Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:06 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Harbour Avenue and North 12th Street.
Assault was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:55 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Haynes Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 16th Street and Atikinson Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Cimmaron Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of College Street and Avenue G.
Solicitation of a prostitute was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hold Drive and South Gray Street.
Theft was reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:54 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Windward Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of John David Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:28 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:32 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:01 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Brown Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:24 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:24 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:04 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 7:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Assault was reported at 9:29 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Assault was reported at 11:36 p.m. Thursday on Park Lane.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:56 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 12:19 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 3:13 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:21 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:18 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street.
An emergency medical detention was executed at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 10:21 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:22 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A malicious spill was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:54 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 2:39 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Yaupon Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Oak Hill Drive.
Harker Heights
Public intoxication was reported at 6:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Bluebird Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:42 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
