Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Edgefield Street.
Burglary was reported at 8:16 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:29 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of 2nd Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday on Little Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of McCreary Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Fowler Avenue.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was reported at 6:48 p.m. Monday at the intersection ofSouth Fort Hood Street and Central Texas Expressway.
Evasion of arrest was reported at 7:17 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:08 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Florence Road.
Theft was reported at 10:16 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
A warrant arrest was made at 1:28 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
An arrest was made at 6:37 a.m. Monday on suspicion of marijuana possession in the 400 block of Summers Road.
A warrant arrest was made at 7:24 a.m. Monday on suspicion of assault in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 7:32 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North 1st Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Theft was reported at 11:11 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Maple Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:09 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
Display of a firearm on campus was reported at 1:41 p.m. in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:51 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Cassavaugh Street and West Blancas Drive.
Harker Heights
Vehicular theft was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Sexual assault was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Pinewood Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:11 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:35 a.m. Monday on suspicion of public intoxication and interference with public duties in the 300 block of South Porter Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:42 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East 5th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:39 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Resisting/Evading arrest was reported at 5:37 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A traffic hazard was reported at 7:55 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South. Willis Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:29 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:00 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:14 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:21 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
An arrest was made at 1:47 p.m. Monday on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 2:27 p.m. Monday on suspicion of public intoxication in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:47 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:36 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 6:39 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
Assault was reported at 7:38 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
Theft was reported at 7:39 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:03 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 2:42 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Skipcha Trail.
