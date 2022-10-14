Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 1:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Baldwin Loop.
Forgery was reported at 8:07 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Interference with child custody was reported at 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of W. Stan Schleuter Loop.
Assault of a family member was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Settler’s Court.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:36 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Debit/Credit card abuse was reported at 11:08 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of West Stan Schleuter Loop.
Driving with a revoked license was reported at 11:23 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of South 38th Street and Water Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Bachelor Button Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Meadow Drive.
Fraud was reported at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A narcotics investigation was conducted at 11:18 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Deek Drive.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:32 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:58 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 5:43 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:46 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 8:16 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:13 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:05 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 10:06 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious activity was reported at 10:38 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:17 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:37 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Avenue C,
A suspicious person was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Copperas Cove
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 3:28 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
An arrest was made under suspicion of possessing marijuana at 11:51 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A warrant arrest was conducted at 12:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 2:04 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South FM 116.
Theft was reported at 3:51 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Assault was reported at 4:07 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 5th Street.
Assault was reported at 5:17 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Drive.
Harker Heights
Cruelty to an animal was reported at 10:52 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:33 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 12:33 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:14 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assault was reported at 2:24 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Ann Boulevard.
