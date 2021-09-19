Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 2nd Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:47 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Deadly conduct was reported at 11:41 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Kern Road.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 2:29 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 8th Street.
An arrest was made at 4:47 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault and family violence in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
Gunshots were reported at 8:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:23 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West 6th Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East 4th Street.
An arrest was made at 9 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of public intoxication in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Gunshots were reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:59 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
