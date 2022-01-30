Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 12:56 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Gateway Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Charisse Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:13 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was conducted at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Harrison Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Dugger Circle.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release ap olice blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
A noise disturbance was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
Disorderly Conduct was reported at 3:59 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Ave.
Harassment was reported at 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 8th Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:17 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of S. US Highway 281.
Public Intoxication was reported at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Ave.
Disturbance was reported at 4:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
Public Intoxication was reported at 6:51 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Ave.
Reckless Driver was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of South US Highway. 281.
Suspicious Vehicle was reported at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.