Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported Saturday at 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday at 3:41 a.m. in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday at 11:15 a.m. in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious activity was reported Saturday at 6:51 p.m. in the 400 block of South Broad Street.
Loud music was reported Saturday at 7:49 p.m. in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported Saturday at 8:11 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Loud music wasreported Saturday at 11:52 p.m. in the 2300 block of South US Highway. 281.
