Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unlawful possession of a weapon was reported at 12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Trimmier Road and East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
Unlawful possession of a weapon was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Avenue C.
Unlawful possesion of a weapon by a felon was reported at 1:21 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Evergreen Drive and Southside Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of College Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 16th Street and Rancier Street.
A warrant arrest was executed at 1:01 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of 2nd Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Wayne Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 6:47 p.m. Saturday in a park in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Unlawful possession of a weapon was reported at 7:03 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Creek Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:57 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Harassment was reported at at 10:12 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Loud music was reported at 9:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:37 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:01 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
