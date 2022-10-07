Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary was reported at 2:12 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Florence Road.
Burglary was reported at 3:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Avenue H and South 28th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:03 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Elms Road and Waterproof Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Vandalism was reported at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Windfield Drive.
Assault was reported at 5:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Eighth Street.
Theft was reported at 6:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:42 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:34 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:19 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:06 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:28 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 8:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Northington Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday on Hillcrest Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 11:56 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:23 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 6:49 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of College Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:17 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:12 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
Theft was reported at 8:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Assault of a public servant was reported at 9:13 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 11:11 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:44 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Forgery was reported at 11:49 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
