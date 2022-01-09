Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported 11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 9:12 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Theft was reported at 2:58 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of North US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:43 p.m. Saturday on Lively Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:38 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Willis Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:16 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.