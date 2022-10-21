Killeen
- Theft was reported at midnight Thursday in the 900 block of Yi Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 900 block of Yi Drive.
- Assault was reported at 12:27 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Garth Drive.
- Burglary was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Turtle Bend Drive.
- Vandalism was reported at 3:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
- Vandalism was reported at 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
- Vandalism was reported at 4:16 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
- Vandalism was reported at 4:32 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.
- Burglary was reported at 4:43 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Florence Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:12 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Wolf Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:04 p.m. Thursday on Wilmer Street.
- Theft was reported at 3:04 p.m. Thursday in the 16100 block of 24th Street.
- Theft was reported at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Carpet Lane.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Avenue C.
- Assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
