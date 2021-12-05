Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
The city of Killeen reported no incidents on Saturday, according to the LexusNexis Community Crime Map.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
An assault was reported at 11:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 1:39 p.m. Saturday on Samac Lane.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:34 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:43 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of East US Highway. 190.
A disturbance was reported at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Cloud Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive.
Shots were reported at 11:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:43 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of East FM 580.
