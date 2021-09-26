Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 12 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of 20th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South College Street and West Memorial Veterans Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 1:54 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 2nd Street and Green Avenue.
Terroristic threat was reported at 1:57 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Vardmen Avenue.
A pedestrian was cited for walking alongside traffic at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:06 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Griffin Drive.
A warrant arrest was executed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was executed at 7:42 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Vehicular theft was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekend.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:01 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:23 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:50 a.m Saturday in the 1700 block of East Ave F.
A disturbance was reported at 1:37 p.m. Saturday on Ridge and Avenue D.
Harassment was reported at 3:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:58 p.m. Saturday reported on Alexander Lane.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by
Jack Dowling
