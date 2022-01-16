Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:18 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:44 a.m. Sauturday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:16 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
