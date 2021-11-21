Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of 2nd Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:28 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Haynes Drive.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
Assault was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A protective order violation was reported at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East North Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:52 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North. Key Avenue.
Compiled by
Jack Dowling
