Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 1:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of White Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Vehicular theft was reported at 4:52 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Basset Court.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:54 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was carried out at midnight Saturday on suspicion of assault in the 1100 block of Mill Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:03 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:22 a.m. Saturady in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:01 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Plum Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:36 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:48 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:24 p.m. Saturday on Westridge Place.
A reckless driver wasreported at 8:06 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of N Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was carried out at 11:04 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Live Oak and East 4th Street.
