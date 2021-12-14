KILLEEN
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 4:35 a.m. Monday on Henderson Street and McArthur Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 11:48 a.m. Monday for suspicion of speeding a school zone, failure to display a driver’s license, failure to yield when turning left and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:55 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An unattended death was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Traci Drive.
Identity fraud was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest was made at 4:33 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of theft.
An arrest was made at 7:46 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South FM 116 for suspicion of identity fraud, speeding 15 miles over the speed limit and driving without a license.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 6:18 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Assault was reported at 11:05 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 1:36 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of South Chestnut Street.
Burglary was reported at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:51 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Skyview Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:04 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:51 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
