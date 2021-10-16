KILLEEN
Theft was reported at midnight Thursday in the 100 block of West Harrison Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Well Circle.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 4:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Kern Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:14 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 8th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:12 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Identity fraud was reported at 8:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sublett Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Found property was reported at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Jesse Drive.
Burglary was reported at 2:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Burglary was reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Morris Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:54 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:11 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Texas Street.
An arrest was made at 11:12 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Avenue B for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Arlo Road.
Theft was reported at 5:52 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:59 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 10:55 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Unlawful use of a motor vehicle was reported at 3:47 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Mill Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:46 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of South Highway 281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.