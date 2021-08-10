KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7 a.m. Monday on North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant for arrest was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Dean Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:03 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North 8th Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:07 p.m. Monday on Brookway Drive and Florence Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:18 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:52 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 6:07 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 11:47 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Stockdale Road.
Assault with bodily injury - family violence choking, theft of a firearm was reported at 12:50 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South 19th Street.
An arrest was made at 1:37 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gibson Street for suspicion of terroristic threats.
Assault by contact- family violence was reported at 2:44 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Randa Street.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Jesse Drive.
Indecency with a child by contact was reported at 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 4:17 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
An accident was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of MLK Jr. Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
An arrest was made at 6:42 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Highway Avenue for suspicion of an arrest warrant for failure to provide identification, forgery of a government document, assault with bodily injury, theft of a firearm, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:23 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
A arrest was made at 11:04 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Coy Drive for suspicion of assault with bodily injury.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driving without a license was reported at 12:32 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Assisting another agency was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
An arrest was made at 12:01 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue for suspicion of theft.
An arrest was made at 1:54 p.m. in the 300 block of North Park Street for suspicion of theft.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:48 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Bridge Street.
A disturbance was reported at 6:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East Avenue G.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.