KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of White Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Bremser Avenue and Dimple Street.
An expired buyers tag as reported at 11:41 a.m. Wednesday on Fort Hood Street.
A criminal arrest warrant for another agency was reported at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Continuous violence against family was reported at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An accident was reported at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North Seventh Street and West Avenue B.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
72 hour parking was reported at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Keenan Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Theft was reported at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue for suspicion of theft and two or more previous convictions.
Prohibited sexual conduct was reported at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Casa Drive for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and assault causing bodily injury.
An accident was reported at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Assisting another agency was reported at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
LAMPASAS
Fraud was reported at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Assault was reported at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Avenue A.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.